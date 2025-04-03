Groupama Asset Managment Purchases Shares of 27,812 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $3,207,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,035.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 373,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 235,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $87.45 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $125.41. The firm has a market cap of $205.10 billion, a PE ratio of 460.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.34.

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,996,000.59. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 98,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $8,129,055.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,382,558.80. This represents a 19.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,993,175 shares of company stock worth $253,549,610. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.19.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

