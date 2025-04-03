Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $932.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.75 million. Guess? had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Guess? updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.74)-$(0.65) EPS and its FY26 guidance to $1.32-1.76 EPS.

Guess? Trading Down 11.4 %

Shares of Guess? stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,204,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,305. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $518.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Guess? has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $32.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GES has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Guess? from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Guess? from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

