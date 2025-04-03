Guidance Point Advisors LLC Acquires 4,191 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.3% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 128,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 40,258 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 99,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 29,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 81,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $59.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.05.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

