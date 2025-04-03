Guidance Point Advisors LLC Buys 194 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $194.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.33 and its 200 day moving average is $199.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.17 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.9377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

