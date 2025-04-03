Guidance Point Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $142.86 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $124.32 and a 1-year high of $167.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.