Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $28.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Harley-Davidson traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 730043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

In other news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,555 shares in the company, valued at $611,487.80. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

