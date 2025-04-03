Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Reaches $28.01 on Top Exchanges

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $18.83 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for $28.01 or 0.00034203 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance’s launch date was August 30th, 2024. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 690,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 672,183 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

