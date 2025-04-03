Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.01 and traded as low as $27.30. Hawthorn Bancshares shares last traded at $28.23, with a volume of 12,415 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HWBK

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $211.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 16.65%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hawthorn Bancshares

In other news, Director Jonathan Holtaway sold 6,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $217,733.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 370,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,202,823.43. This represents a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWBK. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.