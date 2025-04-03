Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.82 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 84.15 ($1.09). Hays shares last traded at GBX 79.30 ($1.03), with a volume of 8,071,728 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 79.75. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.
Hays (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 0.19 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hays had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hays plc will post 4.0966184 EPS for the current fiscal year.
