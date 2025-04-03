Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.82 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 84.15 ($1.09). Hays shares last traded at GBX 79.30 ($1.03), with a volume of 8,071,728 shares traded.

Hays Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 79.75. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.

Get Hays alerts:

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 0.19 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hays had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hays plc will post 4.0966184 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hays

About Hays

In other Hays news, insider Joe Hurd acquired 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £1,999.90 ($2,596.94). Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.