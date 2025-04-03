Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and traded as low as $10.07. Hays shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Hays from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as technology, accountancy and finance, engineering, construction and property, office support, life sciences, sales and marketing, and others.
