Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and traded as low as $10.07. Hays shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Hays from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Get Hays alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HAYPY

Hays Stock Up 1.2 %

Hays Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Hays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as technology, accountancy and finance, engineering, construction and property, office support, life sciences, sales and marketing, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.