Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Purchased by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 91.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,514,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724,043 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.70% of Hayward worth $23,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Hayward by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hayward by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Hayward by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $327.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.76 million. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, January 6th.

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,041.48. The trade was a 8.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

