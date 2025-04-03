HC Wainwright Cuts Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Price Target to $3.00

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 156.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZURA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Zura Bio from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zura Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Get Zura Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zura Bio

Zura Bio Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ZURA opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Zura Bio has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $76.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.08.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zura Bio will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zura Bio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZURA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zura Bio by 12,060.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,633,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611,532 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Zura Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,999,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Zura Bio by 1,499.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 701,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 657,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zura Bio by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 377,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zura Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.