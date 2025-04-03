HC Wainwright Estimates Largo’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Largo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.90 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Largo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share.
Largo Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of Largo stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Largo has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Largo
Largo Company Profile
Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.
Featured Articles
