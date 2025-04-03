HC Wainwright Estimates Largo’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Largo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.90 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Largo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share.

Largo Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Largo stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Largo has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Largo

Largo Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGO. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Largo by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,016,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 620,909 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Largo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Largo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Largo during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

