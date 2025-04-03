HC Wainwright Expects Lower Earnings for Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report released on Monday, March 31st. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.53). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tyra Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.37) EPS.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TYRA. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tyra Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of TYRA opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.09. Tyra Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences

In other Tyra Biosciences news, Director Nina S. Kjellson sold 3,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $65,325.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,707,420 shares in the company, valued at $60,653,391.20. The trade was a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,998 shares of company stock worth $344,818 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

