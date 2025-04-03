HC Wainwright Forecasts Genelux’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNLX)

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genelux in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 31st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genelux’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genelux’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Genelux Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ GNLX opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -1.41. Genelux has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux

Genelux ( NASDAQ:GNLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genelux in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genelux by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 89,854 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genelux by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Genelux during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Genelux by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 86,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

