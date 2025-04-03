HC Wainwright Has Lowered Expectations for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Stock Price

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ FY2028 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Performance

Shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.09.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 73.74% and a negative net margin of 114.50%. Equities analysts forecast that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:IPA Free Report ) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,558,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,451 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 5.41% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

