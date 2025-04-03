HC Wainwright Has Lowered Expectations for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Stock Price

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ FY2028 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.17 EPS.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Performance
Shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.09.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 73.74% and a negative net margin of 114.50%. Equities analysts forecast that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.
