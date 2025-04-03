HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Kairos Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kairos Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

KAPA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Kairos Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Kairos Pharma in a research report on Monday.

Kairos Pharma Trading Down 0.2 %

About Kairos Pharma

Kairos Pharma stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.25. Kairos Pharma has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.00.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapeutics for cancer patients that are designed to overcome key hurdles in immune suppression and drug resistance. These therapeutics include antibodies and small molecules for the treatment of prostate cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer and glioblastoma.

