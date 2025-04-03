HC Wainwright Weighs in on Rezolve AI FY2025 Earnings

Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Rezolve AI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck expects that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rezolve AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rezolve AI’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Rezolve AI in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ:RZLV opened at $1.39 on Thursday. Rezolve AI has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $12.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolve AI in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Rezolve AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Rezolve Ai Ltd. operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

