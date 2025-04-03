Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 59,211 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 196.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,211 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,009,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,870,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,429,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,803,000 after purchasing an additional 656,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $3,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RXRX stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

RXRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.