Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 3,619 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,947,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,939,000 after acquiring an additional 104,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,973,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,878,000 after purchasing an additional 173,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 380.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,483,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after buying an additional 1,966,607 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $54,065.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,957.45. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $89,673.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $320,756.85. The trade was a 21.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,433 shares of company stock valued at $187,319 in the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACAD. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

