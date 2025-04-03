Headlands Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,887 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after buying an additional 60,504,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,499 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 980,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,303,000 after acquiring an additional 32,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,924,000 after purchasing an additional 100,149 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD opened at $288.16 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $210.30 and a twelve month high of $291.22. The firm has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

