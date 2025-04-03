Headlands Technologies LLC Has $960,000 Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 198.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 565,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Qorvo by 13.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 338.0% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Qorvo from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.84.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $72.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.43, a PEG ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.54 and a 12 month high of $130.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.