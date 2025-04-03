Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $720,000 in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $95,924,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,504,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 683,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,975,000 after acquiring an additional 251,557 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 753.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,608,000 after acquiring an additional 187,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,806,000 after acquiring an additional 101,963 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $138.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.87 and its 200-day moving average is $166.68. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $237.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

