Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 15,239.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,094,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $890,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 39,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APH opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.85. The stock has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

