Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $795,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,300,000 after purchasing an additional 420,081 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 35,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 181,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 136,597 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $65.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $83.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

