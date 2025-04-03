HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,249 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of HealthEquity worth $27,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 122,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,959,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at $8,704,992.51. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HQY. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.58.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY stock opened at $88.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.30. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $115.59.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

