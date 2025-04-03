HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,249 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of HealthEquity worth $27,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 122,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,959,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at $8,704,992.51. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on HQY
HealthEquity Price Performance
HQY stock opened at $88.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.30. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $115.59.
HealthEquity Company Profile
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HealthEquity
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.