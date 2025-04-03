Hedera (HBAR) Trading Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Hedera has a total market cap of $6.71 billion and approximately $374.75 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,220,025,921 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 42,220,025,920.62885327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.16535996 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 334 active market(s) with $386,503,784.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

