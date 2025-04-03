Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Henry Schein by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3,347.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $69.25 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average of $72.65.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,147.20. This represents a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,251.20. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSIC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

