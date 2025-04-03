Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Holdings Increased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 104,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 54,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,145. This represents a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 3.2 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Shares of HPE opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 25.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

