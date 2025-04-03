HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $497,000 Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,578,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $173,055,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,516,000 after purchasing an additional 501,725 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,033,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,008,000 after purchasing an additional 455,605 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 328.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 431,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,475,000 after buying an additional 330,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. William Blair lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $112.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $101.05 and a 12 month high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

