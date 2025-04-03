HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $521,000 Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,352,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,206,355,000 after acquiring an additional 90,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,062,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,559,380,000 after purchasing an additional 741,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,322,546,000 after purchasing an additional 65,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $826,644,000 after buying an additional 33,061 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $380,369,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.2 %

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $240.16 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $215.08 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.61%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile



Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

