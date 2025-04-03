HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Roche by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Roche by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Roche by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Roche by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 60,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roche by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter.
Roche Stock Performance
Roche stock opened at $39.37 on Thursday. Roche Holding AG has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Roche
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.
