HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 857,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,500,000 after purchasing an additional 56,050 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Gartner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 73,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in Gartner by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 305,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,926,000 after buying an additional 29,272 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,662,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $805,192,000 after acquiring an additional 187,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $423.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $409.00 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $488.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $536.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,855.79. This trade represents a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,932.09. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

