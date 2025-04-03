HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,944,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,728,000 after acquiring an additional 225,339 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,122,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,482,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,010,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

