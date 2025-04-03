HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.5 %
HOCFF stock traded down C$2.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$167.55. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$163.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$140.18. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of C$102.20 and a one year high of C$203.65.
About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
