HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.5 %

HOCFF stock traded down C$2.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$167.55. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$163.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$140.18. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of C$102.20 and a one year high of C$203.65.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

