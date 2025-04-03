Hoth Therapeutics’ (HOTH) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Hoth Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Hoth Therapeutics stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that Hoth Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hoth Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Hoth Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

