Huber Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,001 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,929 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co raised its stake in shares of GSK by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in GSK by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 73.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

GSK Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. GSK plc has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $45.93.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 98.74%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

