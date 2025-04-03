Huber Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Huber Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth $11,181,000. Slotnik Capital LLC lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Slotnik Capital LLC now owns 1,016,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after buying an additional 51,035 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth about $19,779,000. DLD Asset Management LP increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 149,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 107,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $460,000.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, New Street Research cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

Insider Activity at Frontier Communications Parent

In other news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,296,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,593.23. This trade represents a 31.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $39.21.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. Research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.