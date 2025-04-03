Huber Capital Management LLC Sells 63,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Huber Capital Management LLC cut its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,735 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises 2.3% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 551.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 9,960.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GM opened at $47.99 on Thursday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $694,751.24. The trade was a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

