Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Up 28.0% in March

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,900 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 595,900 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 418,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 234,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 139,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 361,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 278,352 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ HDSN opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $11.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.