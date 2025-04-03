Humanscape (HUM) Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week

Humanscape (HUM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Humanscape token can now be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $575,928.30 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape launched on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @hippocrat_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humanscape is hippocrat.io.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

