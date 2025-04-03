Huntington National Bank Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $8,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,111,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,358,000 after acquiring an additional 977,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,420,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,713,000 after purchasing an additional 314,689 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,146,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,972,000 after buying an additional 497,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 931,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,638,000 after buying an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $142.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.43. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.22. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $124.32 and a 1-year high of $167.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

