Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Mondelez International Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

