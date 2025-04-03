Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,800 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Energy Services of America were worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Services of America by 16.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Energy Services of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Energy Services of America by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Energy Services of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Energy Services of America in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Energy Services of America Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESOA opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. Energy Services of America Co. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $19.83.

Energy Services of America Dividend Announcement

Energy Services of America ( NASDAQ:ESOA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05).

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Energy Services of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Services of America

In related news, Director Mark Prince bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $230,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,778.16. This represents a 26.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Energy Services of America Profile

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

