Huntington National Bank Has $5.41 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 385.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,835 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 35.0% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.9% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of ANET opened at $80.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.60. The firm has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $9,477,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,266.72. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $12,988,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,137.08. This represents a 59.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,001 shares of company stock worth $48,220,031 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

