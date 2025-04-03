Huw Owen Sells 15,938 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) SVP Huw Owen sold 15,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $245,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,395.57. The trade was a 3.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Huw Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Huw Owen sold 14,742 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $266,093.10.

On Monday, January 6th, Huw Owen sold 2,993 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $47,947.86.

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $28.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22). Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.22%. The business had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Couchbase by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Couchbase by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BASE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.19.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

