IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Stock Holdings Increased by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,233,874 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,751 shares during the quarter. IAMGOLD makes up approximately 3.9% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 5.47% of IAMGOLD worth $161,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,968,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,756 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. RCF Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $128,174,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.

IAG opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. IAMGOLD Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $469.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

