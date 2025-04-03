Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Get Ichor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ICHR

Ichor Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average of $30.08. The company has a market capitalization of $768.81 million, a PE ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Ichor has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $42.70.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. Research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In other Ichor news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $96,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,017.28. The trade was a 23.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Ichor by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Ichor by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ichor by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ichor by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.