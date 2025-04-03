Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.95 and last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 110865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ICHR shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

Ichor Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $606.95 million, a P/E ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.08.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ichor

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $96,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $315,017.28. This trade represents a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 157.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 208,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ichor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,804 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Ichor by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 54,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 21,810 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ichor by 377.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 44,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 26,951 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

