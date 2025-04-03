ICON (ICX) Price Reaches $0.0829 on Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.0829 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $87.63 million and $5.76 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About ICON
ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,069,993,655 coins and its circulating supply is 1,057,639,603 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.
